Okongwu recorded 10 points (5-10 FG), 13 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 victory over the Raptors.

Okongwu has racked up 28 rebounds over his last two contests, notching double-doubles in each game. He's also been a menace at the rim as well, swatting away at least one shot in nine straight matchups. The USC product is averaging 10.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks over seven appearances in January while the Hawks have been without Clint Capela (calf).