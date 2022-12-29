Okongwu recorded 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-9 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Nets.

Okongwu was a force once again Wednesday, admirably filling in for the injured Clint Capela (calf). A top 35 player over the past two weeks, Okongwu is showing everyone just what he can do when afforded significant playing time. Unfortunately, the Hawks seem intent on running with Capela as their primary big, meaning once he returns, Okongwu will once again resume his role as a streaming consideration.