Okongwu finished with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes in Sunday's 123-122 overtime win over the Bulls.

Though Okongwu came through with an efficient line off the bench, the Hawks ran no overlap between him and starting center Clint Capela. Unless head coach Nate McMIllan elects to scale back Capela's playing time or use him and Okongwu together more frequently, it's difficult to envision Okongwu's role expanding much without the benefit of a Capela injury. While Capela has been available for each of the Hawks' first five games of December, Okongwu is averaging 20.0 minutes per contest over that stretch.