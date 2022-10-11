The Hawks exercised the fourth-year team option on Okongwu's contract Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Okongwu was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and continues to develop into a solid rotational player for the Hawks. At 6-foot-8, he's a little undersized for the center position and his production has been limited playing behind Clint Capela and John Collins, but the Hawks have high hopes that Okongwu is just scratching the surface will look to tap into his potential over the next two seasons.