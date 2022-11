Okongwu (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Okongwu popped up on the injury report Tuesday due to left shoulder soreness, but it won't prevent him from taking the floor at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Okongwu is averaging 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and one block in 19.9 minutes per contest this season behind starting center Clint Capela.