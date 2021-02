Okongwu (Achilles) is available and will have a 16-minute restriction Saturday against the Raptors, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 20-year-old missed the last three games with a sore left Achilles, but he'll return to the court Saturday. Okongwu is averaging 12.0 minutes in his five appearances this season, so the restrictions are unlikely to affect his workload as Atlanta's reserve center.