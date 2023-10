Okongwu won't start Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu has drawn a few starts with Clint Capela resting, but the latter is back in action Friday, sending the former to a reserve role. Okongwu has slowly eaten away at Capela's playing time in recent years and should see close to 25 minutes per game in 2023-24.