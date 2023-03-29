Okongwu registered 21 points (5-5 FG, 11-12 FT), nine rebounds and three blocks over 20 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-118 win over the Cavaliers.

The third-year center tied his career scoring high while almost recording his first double-double since March 13. Okongwu has been a very effective weapon on the second unit for the Cavs of late, scoring in double digits in eight of the last nine games and averaging 14.4 points, 8.1 boards, 1.8 blocks, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals in just 20.9 minutes a night while shooting 78.3 percent from the floor and 90.0 percent from the free-throw line. Clint Capela still has two more years left on his current contract after signing an extension in 2021, but Okongwu's play down the stretch might encourage the Hawks to move on from the veteran big man over the summer.