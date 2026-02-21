Okongwu finished Friday's 128-97 loss to Miami with 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes.

After scoring just eight points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field in Thursday's win over Philadelphia, Okongwu bounced back on the offensive end Friday. The sixth-year center led Atlanta in points, reaching the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 23 and for the 17th time this season. Additionally, he knocked down an efficient four three-pointers and has hit multiple triples in all but one of his last nine outings. He also racked up multiple blocks for the third time in his last five appearances, though he has been less effective on the glass of late, finishing with fewer than four rebounds in two of his last three showings.