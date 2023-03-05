Okongwu racked up 15 points (4-5 FG, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 loss to the Heat.

Okongwu tied his season high with seven made free throws en route to his highest scoring outing since Feb. 3. Since the start of February (13 games), he's averaging 10.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 21.0 minutes.