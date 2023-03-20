Okongwu finished Sunday's 126-118 loss to the Spurs with 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 20 minutes.

For the first time in four games, Okongwu saw fewer minutes than starter Clint Capela (28), but that didn't stop both centers from contributing useful fantasy lines. Capela converted seven of nine field-goal attempts and logged his second double-double in three games, while Okongwu continued what has been a nice run of productive game. While getting 20 minutes in each of the past four games, Okongwu is converting on 82.8 percent of his field goals and 93.8 percent of his free-throw tries while averaging 15.8 points, 9.0 boards and 1.3 blocks.