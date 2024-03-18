Okongwu (toe) is questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Okongwu has been sidelined since Feb. 12 but is nearing a return. However, even if he gets the green light Monday, Okongwu would likely be limited to a backup role behind Clint Capela.
More News
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Out at least another week•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: No timetable to return•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Out at least one week•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Injures toe late Monday•
-
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Drops 21 points Friday•