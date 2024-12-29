Okongwu (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Okongwu has missed five straight games due to left knee inflammation but may return to action Sunday. His presence would be a huge lift, as Larry Nance could miss time after leaving Saturday's win over the Heat due to a right hand injury.
