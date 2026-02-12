Okongwu registered 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to Charlotte.

The 25-year-old center scored in the teens with multiple made three-pointers in a third straight game since returning from dental surgery, and his seventh straight appearance overall. During that latter stretch, Okongwu is averaging 17.1 points, 6.3 boards, 2.9 threes, 2.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 48.8 percent from long range.