Okongwu (Achilles) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
The 20-year-old was originally considered probable for Friday's contest but has since been removed from the injury report. Okongwu is unlikely to see much playing time with Clint Capela (hand) also expected to play at Washington.
