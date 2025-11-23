Okongwu (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu was previously listed as questionable with left ankle inflammation but will shed that designation and suit up Sunday. With Kristaps Porzingis (rest) out, Okongwu is in line to make his seventh start of the season. In his first six, the big man averaged 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.7 steals in 34.3 minutes per contest.