Okongwu will not start Friday's game against the Knicks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Okongwu drew 10 straight starts with Clint Capela sidelined, and the former remained in the starting lineup for back-to-back games while the ladder regained his conditioning. However, Capela's inevitable takeover will come Friday, which will send Okongwu back to the second unit. Nonetheless, Capela's restrictions allow for roughly 25 minutes, meaning Okongwu should still see a sizable role off the bench.