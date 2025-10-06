default-cbs-image
Okongwu will come off the bench in Monday's preseason game against the Rockets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Okongwu finished the 2024-25 campaign as a mainstay in the starting five, though he'll come off the bench in Monday's preseason opener. Over 74 regular-season appearances (40 starts) last season, the 24-year-old center averaged 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks across 27.9 minutes per game.

