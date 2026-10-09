Okongwu recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 22 minutes in Thursday's 123-116 preseason win over the Spurs.

Okongwu showed his versatility as a playmaking big man, leading Atlanta's starters with five assists while connecting on two three-pointers. His willingness to shoot from beyond the arc remains an intriguing element of his offensive development, and if this translates to the regular season, it could unlock a whole new level of upside for Okongwu, who's already an excellent finisher near the rim and an above-average rebounder.