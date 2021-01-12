General manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday that Okongwu (toe) is on track to make his Atlanta debut later in the week, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

The No. 6 overall pick's NBA career has gotten off to a delayed start while he continues to recover from inflammation in the sesamoid bone of his left foot, an injury that he sustained while working out prior to the draft. Reading between the lines of Schlenk's comments, Okongwu can probably be ruled out for Wednesday's game in Phoenix, but the rookie big man could gain clearance to play Friday in Utah and/or Saturday in Portland. Okongwu will presumably fill a small role in Atlanta's rotation early on, likely working as the primary backup to starting center Clint Capela.