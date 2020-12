Okongwu (toe) has started participating in modified team practice with contact and will be re-evaluated Dec. 18, meaning he could be available for the Hawks' final preseason game, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.

The rookie has inflammation with the sesamoid bone in his left foot. He'll remain sidelined for most of the preseason, and may miss it entirely. While he's out, Bruno Fernando is a candidate to see more time at center.