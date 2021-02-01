The Hawks downgraded Okongwu (Achilles) from probable to questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Atlanta apparently still maintains some concern about Okongwu's sore left Achilles coming out of morning shootaround, so he looks like he could be headed for a game-time decision ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. If Okongwu ends up missing Monday's contest, John Collins could pick up a few extra minutes as a backup center when Clint Capela is off the floor.