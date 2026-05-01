Okongwu amassed four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Okongwu saved his worst for last, scoring just four points as Atlanta was embarrassed by New York in Game 6. The loss brings to an end what was a breakout season for Okongwu, establishing himself as the starting center for the Hawks. He ended the season as a top 40 fantasy asset, averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 2.2 combined steals and blocks.