Okongwu accumulated 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 110-94 victory over the Bulls.

Okongwu is coming off back-to-back double-doubles while showing his passing skills in Wednesday's win over Chicago. The 23-year-old dished out a career-high seven assists against the Bulls as he proved he can fill up the stat sheet in more ways than just points and rebounds during a career year with the Hawks.