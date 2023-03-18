Okongwu notched 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 127-119 victory over the Warriors.
Friday's game was a fast-paced matchup that suited Okongwu much more than Clint Capela, and Okongwu's efficient scoring and rim protection made it hard for coach Quin Snyder to take him off the floor. Okongwu is trending up at the ideal time for fantasy managers, clearing 23 or more minutes in his last three games with averages of 15.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.
