Okongwu tallied 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during the Hawks' 117-100 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.

Okongwu got the start at center for a second straight game due to the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (illness). Okongwu put together a solid stat line, logging his first double-double of the season while leading the Hawks in rebounds. He would be in line to start again Monday against the Bulls if Porzingis is not cleared to return.

