Okongwu finished Sunday's 145-124 win over the Bucks with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes.
The double-double was the 24th of the season for Okongwu, doubling his previous career high. The fifth-year center recorded nine of them in 14 March appearances, averaging 15.1 points, 11.1 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 threes on the month while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
