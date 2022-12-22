Okongwu logged 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and five blocks across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 loss to the Bulls.

With Clint Capela (calf) out, Okongwu made his fifth start of the season and posted a double-double. In his four previous starts, he did not score more than seven points in any game. The 21-year-old has scored in double-digits in seven of his last 11 games and is averaging 10.7 points over that span. Capela is likely to return Friday and Okongwu may see a reduction in playing time as a result.