Okongwu finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-117 loss to the Celtics.

With Clint Capela (thigh) out for a second straight game, Okongwu recorded his seventh double-double of the season. Capela's injury isn't viewed as serious, but if he were to get moved at the trade deadline, Okongwu's fantasy value could skyrocket down the stretch. Five of his double-doubles this season have come in games during which he played 30-plus minutes.