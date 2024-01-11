Okongwu registered 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 139-132 overtime win over the 76ers.

With Clint Capela (Achilles) unavailable, Okongwu made his third start of the season and gave another glimpse of what he would be capable of in a full-time starting role, producing his fifth double-double of the season. The 15-21 Hawks continue to be a nexus of trade rumors, and while Dejounte Murray has been the name most frequently mentioned, a Capela deal could strap a rocket to Okongwu's fantasy value.