Okongwu logged 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 132-116 win over the Pacers.

The 25-year-old center produced his 11th double-double of the season, and his first since Jan. 11. Okongwu has struggled to make a consistent impact on the glass in January, pulling down double-digit boards just four times in 12 games, and on the month he's averaging 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.