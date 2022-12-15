Okongwu finished Wednesday's 135-124 loss to Orlando with 15 points (4-8 FG, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes off the bench.

Clint Capela (calf) left the game early, opening the door for Okongwu to record his third double-double of the season. The third-year center's offensive game has also picked up a bit in recent weeks, and over his last eight contests Okongwu is averaging 10.3 points, 7.8 boards, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals. Should Capela be forced to miss additional time, Okongwu is the most likely candidate to move into Atlanta's starting five.