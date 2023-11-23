Okongwu amassed 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one block across 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 147-145 overtime victory over the Nets.

It's his first double-double since Nov. 1, and those have been the fourth-year center's only double-doubles of the season so far. The sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft has the talent to do better, but as long as Clint Capela blocks his progress on the Atlanta roster, Okongwu will remain a better dynasty asset for fantasy purposes than a reliable short-term contributor.