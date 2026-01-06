Okongwu finished with 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 118-100 loss to the Raptors.

It was a nice bounce-back performance from Okongwu after he finished with just four points during Saturday's loss to Toronto. He led the Hawks in points and recorded a career high in steals while posting his ninth double-double of the season. Okongwu primarily came off the bench to open the season, but he has been a mainstay in the Hawks' starting lineup since late November as Kristaps Porzingis works in a limited fashion off the bench while managing postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Over his last nine outings, Okongwu has averaged 18.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.3 steals over 33.9 minutes per game.