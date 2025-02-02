Okongwu logged 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 132-127 loss to the Pacers.

Okongwu served up a low-end double-double, his first in the past five games. The Hawks have now lost eight consecutive games, a worrying trend given the logjam in the Eastern Conference. Despite the results, Okongwu appears to have locked down the starting center position, all but guaranteeing him 28+ minutes per night moving forward.