Okongwu totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

It seems it'll only be a matter of time before Okongwu replaces Clint Capela in the starting lineup, but the former is outplaying the veteran even on a bench role. Okongwu logged 28 minutes compared to Capela's 20 in this contest, and he remains a steady source of points and rebounds even if he's not featuring in the first unit. The big man has posted back-to-back doubles and is averaging 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks since the start of November.