Okongwu is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Wizards due to illness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks are expected to be without their backup center to end the week. With Okongwu likely sitting Sunday out, it's possible that Bruno Fernando will step in as the backup center. Okongwu has had a strong December, posting averages of 10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 26.6 minutes.