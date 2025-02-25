Okongwu closed Monday's 98-86 win over Miami with 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

The efficient shooting performance resulted in a team high in points in a tight defensive battle with the Heat. Okongwu also snapped a stretch of six straight games without a three-pointer, during which he went 0-for-8 from long distance. Through 10 contests in February, the fifth-year center is averaging 14.8 points, 9.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 64.5 percent from the floor.