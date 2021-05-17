Okongwu posted 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes of action during Sunday's 124-95 win against the Rockets.

Okongwu easily had his best performance of the season, notching season-highs for points, rebounds and assists. The center received his fourth start of the season replacing Clint Capela who was forced to miss the game with an Achilles injury. The 20-year-old is finally starting to see more minutes, averaging 14.7 minutes per game in the past month.