Okongwu is starting Monday's game against the Clippers, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Clint Capela (thigh) is unavailable for Monday's clash, so it'll be Okongwu who is called upon to step up at center. The USC product is coming off an impressive performance Saturday against the Warriors, as he dropped 22 points to go along with 16 rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes.