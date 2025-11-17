Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Enters starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okongwu will enter the starting lineup against the Suns on Sunday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
The Hawks will be without Kristaps Porzingis (knee), so Okongwu essentially becomes the starter by default. He's in the midst of a terrific campaign, posting averages of 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers.
