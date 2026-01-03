default-cbs-image
Okongwu exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Knicks due to an apparent laceration, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Okongwu headed to the back with 1:02 remaining in the first quarter to treat a cut. If he's unable to return, Kristaps Porzingis and Asa Newell are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.

