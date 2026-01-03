Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu: Exits to locker room
Okongwu exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Knicks due to an apparent laceration, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Okongwu headed to the back with 1:02 remaining in the first quarter to treat a cut. If he's unable to return, Kristaps Porzingis and Asa Newell are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.
