Okongwu notched 22 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds and two blocks over 36 minutes during Saturday's 141-134 overtime victory over the Warriors.

Okongwu flashed the tool kit Saturday, getting buckets on the offensive glass, capitalizing in Atlanta's pick-and-roll and knocking down multiple threes for the fourth time this season. He was too athletic for Kevon Looney, and far too large for Golden State's undersized frontcourt to stop throughout the contest. Saturday marked Okongwu's first 20-point game of the season.