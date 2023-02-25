Okongwu produced 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 136-119 victory over Cleveland.

Okongwu only logged 25 minutes Friday but played a massive role in the win over the Cavaliers, recording a double-double, contributing with multiple tallies across the board and missing just one shot from the field. He should remain on a bench role with Clint Capela being healthy, but Okongwu is showing he might deserve some more minutes even if he's not starting. He's averaging 10.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game across 20.7 minutes in nine February appearances off the bench.