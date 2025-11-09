Okongwu ended with 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-102 victory over the Lakers.

Mouhamed Gueye had the best game of his career in this upset win Saturday, but Okongu's contributions were impressive as well. The big man got the start at center due to the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and made the most of the opportunity. Okongwu has gone five straight games without a double-double, a feat he hasn't accomplished since Oct. 29, but he remains productive. His ability to fill the stat sheet makes him a valuable fantasy option in all formats, and even more so when he's starting.