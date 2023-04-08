Okongwu contributed 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and two blocks across 20 minutes during Friday's 136-131 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Okongwu did enough to remain relevant in the loss, continuing to flash the upside managers would love to see more of moving forward. As for this season, it appears as though his role is unlikely to change. However, when projecting forward to next season, there is certainly a chance he steps into a larger role, especially given the Hawks' struggles. Managers will want to keep their ear to the ground when it comes to exactly what the team's rotation will look like, just on the off chance Okongwu manages to sneak into the starting lineup.