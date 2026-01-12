Okongwu posted 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 124-111 victory over Golden State.

Okongwu filled the stat sheet Sunday with a double-double and fell two assists shy of his first career triple-double, though the eight dimes still marked a career high. Long praised for his interior presence, the 25-year-old has taken a noticeable step forward offensively this season, averaging 16.3 points and 3.4 assists through 39 games (28 starts) after posting 13.4 points and 2.3 assists across 74 regular-season contests last year. While prolific scoring may never be his calling card, Okongwu's expanded offensive impact has been a welcome development for Atlanta.