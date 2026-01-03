Okongwu recorded 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 111-99 victory over New York.

Okongwu turned in an efficient performance Friday, matching the team-high mark in points. The big man was productive across the board, particularly on the defensive end, where he tallied multiple steals and multiple blocks for the seventh time this season. Okongwu is in the midst of a career year and has scored 23-plus points in three of his last four outings, during which he has averaged 24.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 32.0 minutes per contest.