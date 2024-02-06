Okongwu tallied 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one block across 34 minutes in Monday's 149-144 loss to the Clippers.

As expected, Okongwu slid into the starting five and saw one of his larger workloads of the season while Clint Capela (adductor) was sidelined. Capela will be sidelined for at least another week before being re-evaluated, setting Okongwu up for a multi-game run as the starting center and likely, a regular 30-plus-minute role. Though his contributions outside of the scoring column were fairly lean, Okongwu is averaging 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per 36 minutes and should be an asset in both categories while he's receiving extended run. Additionally, he's proven to be an efficient two-level scorer, as he's converting at a 61 percent clip from the field and 82 percent clip from the free-throw line in 2023-24.