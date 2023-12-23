Okongwu (heel) will play in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

This is great news for an Atlanta team that is pretty banged up. Okongwu has been trending up in December, posting averages of 10.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.4 minutes.